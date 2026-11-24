BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Go Bike Buffalo is working to make East Side streets safer for everyone through its Healthy Streets Initiative, which is testing temporary traffic changes aimed at slowing drivers, improving accessibility and making walking and biking safer.

Olivia Ladd, who has lived on Buffalo’s East Side for more than 30 years, said she wants to see immediate improvements to the streets she and her neighbors use every day.

“I want safer roads immediately,” Ladd said. “I think they need speed bumps over here.”

The push for safer streets comes as Go Bike Buffalo works with residents to identify areas where traffic safety improvements are needed.

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Through the East Side Healthy Streets Initiative, the organization and community partners have spent the past three years gathering community input and examining traffic patterns in several neighborhoods, including Trinidad, Delavan-Grider, Michigan Avenue and Kensington Avenue.

Kevin Heffernan, executive director of Go Bike Buffalo, said the effort focuses on making streets safer and more accessible for everyone.

“When you see people riding on the sidewalk, it is a demonstration that the street is too dangerous,” Heffernan said.

He said the Mastin, Ellicott and Fillmore districts have some of the highest rates of traffic violence among Buffalo's nine council districts.

“And so we're in the Mastin District right now and the Ellicott District and the Fillmore District have the three highest rates of traffic violence in all of the City of Buffalo's nine council districts,” Heffernan said. “So, to make it easier and safer to walk and bike makes it easier and safer to choose to walk and bike.”

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Proposed improvements include temporary pop-up street designs intended to slow traffic and improve access for pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities. Resident feedback and traffic data are helping shape the plans.

Ladd supports the proposed changes, saying she believes they could make a difference.

However, not all residents are convinced the temporary changes are the right solution.

Matthew Pasquarella said he has concerns about the timing and effectiveness of the proposed improvements, especially with winter approaching.

“A lot of them just don't seem to make any sense. We're putting them just before winter starts, so if they even survive until April, that would be a surprise because they are going to get scraped up by the plows and covered over,” Pasquarella said.

WATCH: Go Bike Buffalo works to make East Side streets safer

Go Bike Buffalo works to make East Side streets safer

Heffernan said the larger goal is to make sure everyone has equal access to safe streets, regardless of whether they own a vehicle.

“Citywide, one in four households doesn't have a car. In the East Side, that number is one in three. But all those households pay taxes. So all those users deserve to be safe on the roads surrounding their home,” Heffernan said. “That's the kind of city and region that Go Bike is partnering with municipalities like the City of Buffalo to build out over time.”

For Ladd, the hope is that the improvements will bring greater peace of mind to residents.

“Everybody will now sleep all right, where they don't have to worry about getting hit,” Ladd said.

The project's final report is expected in January. After that, the City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works will decide what happens next.