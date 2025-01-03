'Give yourself an out': Experts share strategies amid crowd anxiety from mass shootings and attacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The recent terror attack in New Orleans has recreated a bit of crowd anxiety.

Many have shared they still experience anxiety in crowds, and those people are not alone.

The American Psychological Association reports one-third of adults now avoid certain places and events for fear of a mass shooting or an attack.

"Most people are not there to hurt you. You can't worry about people hurting you then you will never go out and you will never do anything so don't worry about it and go ahead and enjoy life," Tonawanda resident Timothy Wilde said.

While Timothy Wilde of Tonawanda has a more accepting mindset, Canadian resident Emma Plant has a constant mental checklist for staying vigilant.

"If I'm listening to music, I only have one headphone in. If you can hear your fingers snapping, you can hear what's going on around you. If I'm walking, I always watch the windows because they reflect and you can see what's going on behind you," Canadian resident Emma Plant said.

Others turn to their faith, like Cynthia Paige.

"I just trust God. It's sad what happened to those people. The first thing I did was pray for the family of them," Buffalo resident Cynthia Paige explained.

When it comes to crowd safety, retired Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Dr. Steven MacMartin said always know your exits, whether you are indoors or outdoors.

"If you're in the Galleria Mall and moving towards one store and the danger comes from behind you, which way can you go? The best way to go may not be further down the mall. It may be to go into a store," Hilbert College Cybersecurity Program Director Dr. Steven MacMartin said.

Stay with your group of people and avoid being in the middle of the crowd. Dr. MacMartin said.

"You're going to be crushed. Be on an edge and give yourself an out," he explained.

Laurie Belanger is a licensed clinical social worker and trauma psychotherapist who said one of the things that happens when nervous is having shallow breath.

"You're not breathing deeply, so slowing down and taking a deep breath in through your nose, pause, and then exhale for longer than you inhaled," Belanger said.

She also suggests having what she calls a mustache moment.

"There is a pressure point there and if you push hard for about 10 seconds, then slowly release it. Breathe in through your nose, or through your mouth, often you'll even feel a little shiver. Everything calms down," Belanger said.

You can learn how to stay aware of your surroundings by doing this quick exercise created by the Department of Homeland Security.