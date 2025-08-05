'Giant fountain of water’: Water main break sends water shooting into the air, floods South Buffalo street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water main break in South Buffalo on Tuesday morning sent water several feet into the air, flooding a busy intersection and cutting service to some nearby homes.

It happened at the corner of Tifft Street and South Park Avenue, and it didn’t take long for residents to notice.

“Oh my God!” one person can be heard shouting in a video shared with 7 News.

Provided Photo

Natalia Jimenez, who lives in the neighborhood, saw the water spewing on her way home from the gym.

“We saw a gush of water come out, and it was flooding the street,” she said. “We pulled up, and it was like this giant fountain of water spewing everywhere.”

She even turned the moment into a news report — recording a video pretending the city had opened a new splash pad.

Natalia Jimenez

Another neighbor could be heard in a video shared with 7 News: “We have a gusher at the corner, so I have no water pressure.”

According to Buffalo’s Department of Public Works, the break was caused by a small failure in a 16-inch water main line — a major connection point for South Buffalo. About 20 properties temporarily lost water service.

The break has been isolated, and crews completed the repair on Tuesday afternoon. They’re flushing the water line to ensure it's clean and clear of debris. Water service is expected to be fully restored within the hour.

Temporary blacktop will be placed at the site, but full road restoration isn’t expected until September 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.