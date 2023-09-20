'Get your voice heard, beyond a survey': Trail study to connect Northtowns underway

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — GObike Buffalo is partnering with Lancaster, Cheektowaga and Clarence officials to conduct a trail feasibility study, to find out if residents want bike trails expanded.

Communications Director Kevin Heffernan tells 7 News this study would connect the three municipalities together through bike paths.

"When people see these kinds of trails that get built they feel like they never heard about it well this is that opportunity to get your voice heard, beyond a survey too. All they have to do is interact with the map and lend your expertise to what you would like to see or not see. This is your opportunity,"

The study will analyze three sections of the trail, the first in the Scajaquanda Creek Extension to Cheektowaga, then the Clarence Pathway, and finally the Lancaster Heritage Trail West Extension.

For avid bikers like Austin and Ray Lewiniski, this would give plenty of options for a good bike ride.

"That would be unbelievable because we do the one in Cheektowaga, and it only is a couple miles and it isn't very long we have to go down Como Park and Losson Park and it would be awesome if they can do that."

Meanwhile, municipalities hope to expand the network of trails that the residents use.

"What we want to see now is the expansion of our trail system beyond our borders, and create a regional vibrant corridor for our walkers, bikers, pedestrians, that's our goal."

Once GOBike collects data, the company will give the municipalities the findings, leaving the decision-making to city, and town officials.

