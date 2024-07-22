'Get out and explore': Buffalo Bike Tours offering tours for foodies, history buffs

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Bike Tours takes tourists and Buffalonians on bike trails to learn all about the City of Good Neighbors.

"Buffalo to me, not only is a really beautiful story but has some interesting lessons to learn," said Marc Moscato, the owner of Buffalo Bike Tours.

The tours even have a 'Wing Ride' which offers bike riders a taste of Buffalo.

"We do offer the people the opportunity to taste chicken wings and hear different stories about them. See the city a bike, I even play a couple of songs very poorly about chicken on the tours," said Moscato.

If taking a tour isn't your thing, you can rent a bike for as little as $1 and explore over 400 miles of bike trails.

"A great food tour has a compelling and good story. And so that's what we're about is the Buffalo story. And what an interesting way to kind of experience the city and get a different perspective," said Moscato.

You can learn more here.