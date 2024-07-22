Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'Get out and explore': Buffalo Bike Tours offering tours for foodies, history buffs

Buffalo Bike Tours takes tourists and Buffalonians on bike trails to learn all about the City of Good Neighbors
Screen Shot 2024-07-22 at 4.06.47 AM.png
Posted at 4:20 AM, Jul 22, 2024

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Bike Tours takes tourists and Buffalonians on bike trails to learn all about the City of Good Neighbors.

"Buffalo to me, not only is a really beautiful story but has some interesting lessons to learn," said Marc Moscato, the owner of Buffalo Bike Tours.

The tours even have a 'Wing Ride' which offers bike riders a taste of Buffalo.

"We do offer the people the opportunity to taste chicken wings and hear different stories about them. See the city a bike, I even play a couple of songs very poorly about chicken on the tours," said Moscato.

If taking a tour isn't your thing, you can rent a bike for as little as $1 and explore over 400 miles of bike trails.

"A great food tour has a compelling and good story. And so that's what we're about is the Buffalo story. And what an interesting way to kind of experience the city and get a different perspective," said Moscato.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!