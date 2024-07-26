'Gardening is for everyone' Garden Walk Buffalo kicks off on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY — With over 300 gardens to check out, Garden Walk Buffalo is the largest garden walk in America.

"You have to decide on what part of the garden walk," said Catherine Carr, Gardens Buffalo Niagara board member.

WKBW

Carr and her husband started participating in the garden walk when they first moved to Buffalo in 2016, and ever since tried to make the gardens a popular stop for pollinators.

The garden walk is free and will have a backpack giveaway at West Side Community Center.

"We started the giveaway a couple of years ago through the East Side Garden Walk. Now we are bringing one to the Garden Walk Buffalo event, and it's going to be a glorious weekend," said Carr.

Gardeners like Carr are trying to attract families to their gardens, this year the Lincoln Garden has something for kids.

"In this garden on Irving Place, we have a scavenger hunt for kids and then if they answer all the questions, they can get a little glass stone or Allentown fairies," said Carr.

WKBW

The garden walk begins at 10 am on Saturday and continues to Sunday evening.

You can find more information here.