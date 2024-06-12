Furry friends stealing hearts instead of bases at Bisons game for Dog Days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dog owners were raising the woof Tuesday night, as they had the chance to take their dog on a date for the Bisons Tops Dog Days at the Ballpark event.

Ahead of the game, dogs and their owners got the celebrity treatment with a dog parade, on the warning track.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun was able to catch up with the owners as they took advantage of bonding time with their furry friends.

Taking your dog out to a ball game was not far-fetched for Bison fans, and lovers of America's favorite pastime.

"We come to dog days all the time because she enjoys being out here with other dogs," owners of "Wrigley", Mike Myszka said.

Mike and Katherine Myszka are huge baseball fans.

They brought Wrigley along for their doggy date.

"It's a nice time, especially out herein right field. We're big Blue Jay fans, as you can see, including the dog as you can see," Mike Myszka said.

While the pre-game parade was a fun time for Cooper, owner Amy Slazyk said it is the $2 hotdogs that brought a smile to his face.

Amy Slazyk explained, "I love being able to bring my dog places. I think being dog friendly and dog inclusive is a big draw for Buffalo, because people my age aren't having kids. They're having pets. If I want to bring my pet somewhere that kids are welcome, it should be fare game, right?!"

Meanwhile, Billy Reese told Kassahun that Ralphie was just enjoying being a social butterfly for the sporting event.

Billy Reese said, "It gives us an excuse to get out of the house, do something fun, bring the dogs with us, kind of get them exposed to new things. It's a fun date night with us and we get to bring the dogs, so it's not much more you can ask for."

The Bisons won 2-3 in their game against the Worcester Red Sox.

Anyone who missed tonight's Dog Days date still has three more chances this summer. Those dates are as follows:

Monday, July 1

vs. Rochester (6:35pm)

with pregame Dog Parade

Thursday, August 8

vs. Rochester (6:35 pm)

with pregame Dog Parade

Wednesday, September 4

vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05 pm)

Tickets can be found here. Dogs get in free.