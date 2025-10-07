BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walk into Belia Beauty Studio, and you’ll instantly feel it: a soothing energy, the scent of hair products in the air, and the warm voice of Migdalia Mendez, who has created more than just a salon. She’s built a space of empowerment, relaxation, and community.

“I wanted to give people basically an atmosphere that is very relaxing and very soothing, a place where they can come and wind down,” Mendez said.

Since opening her studio just last year, Mendez has been transforming everyday beauty services — hair, nails, waxing — into self-care experiences.

Mendez's journey started far from Buffalo, on the island of Puerto Rico, and when she was a little girl, she made the move to Western New York.

After years of hard work and dedication, she finally opened her own studio in the heart of South Buffalo, bringing with her a unique cultural flair and deep-rooted determination.

From Puerto Rico to Buffalo: The heart and hands behind Belia Beauty Studio

“I always knew deep inside what I wanted to do," she said. "When I was a little girl, I always loved doing nails, I always loved doing my neighbor's hair.”

But her biggest motivation isn’t just a lifelong love of beauty; it’s her children. One has cerebral palsy, the other is autistic.

“I wanted to build a career, but at the same time, I also wanted to be present in my kids' lives and also find a way to be successful enough to help with their disabilities and get them the resources they need," she said.

As a Latina business owner in Buffalo, Mendez said she’s found strength in her community.

“A lot of the people that actually come into the salon are Latino,” she said.

For customers like Olga Cedeño, that sense of cultural connection is everything.

“Everyone likes to make progress in life, and I hope she does even better and gets more clients," Cedeño said.

Buffalo’s diversity, Mendez said, is one of the things she loves most.

“Something I love about Buffalo is that it’s very diverse and we see Latinos everywhere," Mendez said.

But her journey hasn’t been easy. As a Latina breaking into the beauty industry, Mendez has faced barriers.

Still, she said those very challenges are what pushed her to grow and eventually open Belia Beauty Studio.

“A lot of them come here to follow a dream. They want to provide for their families," Mendez said. "They want to have the freedom we have, freedom they don’t always have in their countries. I feel like we are here to support each other.”

Mendez’s message to others chasing their own dreams?

“Don’t give up. Continue focusing on your goals and your dreams.”

