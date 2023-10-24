Frightworld's Frights with Lights is this weekend

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Anyone looking for some Halloween fun this weekend is in luck Frightworld is hosting its little Frights with Lights event Saturday October, 28th.

The family friendly haunted house runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and offers trick or treating, raffles and a chance to win bills memorabilia.

Tickets are $16 per child but its free for parents and you can buy tickets here.