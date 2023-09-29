What you need to know: Frightworld implementing chaperone policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owners of Frightworld America's Screampark announced a new Code of Conduct policy. Now, all guests ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

Frightworld says this change is a response to "increasing incidents" of inappropriate behavior at entertainment venues over the last three years. They did not cite any such incidents at their facility.

The following is Frightworld's new policy:



Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Chaperone(s) over the age of 16 must provide valid government-issued photo id with date of birth upon entry. Failure to provide valid government-issued photo id with date of birth will be denied entry to the screampark.

One (1) chaperone can accompany up to six (6) minors per day. The chaperone may be held legally liable for all acts of children under their supervision.

Chaperone(s) will receive a wristband and must stay present for the duration of the event. If the chaperone does not wish to walk through the haunted houses, a ticket does not need to be purchased. A waiting area will be available inside. Please note, if you are attending Frightworld as a chaperone, you must be able to be reached via phone throughout the duration of your party’s stay.

Children 16 years and under who are found unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to questioning. Additionally, these guests may have their ticket confiscated for breaking the code of conduct policy.

Frightworld is located at the former North Buffalo Kmart at 1001 Hertel Avenue. Tickets are available online and on-site at the cash-only box office. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and group rate and student discounts are also available.