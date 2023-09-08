Frightworld: America's Screampark offering discounted tickets for 21st season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we inch closer to fall, Frightworld is gearing up for its 21st season.

Tickets are now on sale for one of the five attractions inside the old Kmart at 1001 Hertel Avenue.

When asked what to expect this year, Trevor Feger, General Manager of Frightworld, said, “We spent the last year perfecting our attractions. This season we have curated all new sets, scenes, scares, effects, and more to bring our attractions to the next level.”

On September 8, pre-sale tickets are discounted 25%. From Saturday, September 9 to Friday, September 15, tickets will be discounted 20%. You can buy tickets here.

Frightworld opens on September 22.

