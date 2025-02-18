Here are some things you can do for free during winter break week in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Families in Buffalo can enjoy various free activities during February break, including ice skating and museum visits.

Free ice skating is available daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ice at Canalside, with skate rentals also offered at no cost.

"It's a great week to come out to the ice," said Lauren Ford, general manager at Buffalo Waterfront. "We have free skating every day from 10 to 2 thanks to Project Play and Highmark."

The Buffalo History Museum is hosting President Palooza on Wednesday. The event will feature tours, crafts, trivia, scavenger hunts, prizes, and a celebration of Black History Month.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum is offering free admission Thursday through Monday during "Erie County Free Week."

"So, if you're tired of the cold and want to spend a few moments with art and culture, make your way to the museum," said Janne Sirén, the Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is also sponsoring other free events, such as free admission for 100 visitors at the Buffalo Museum of Science, free skating at the Classic Rink in East Aurora, free open play at all area Rolly Pollie locations, and free lift tickets at Kissing Bridge.



Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Free Admission for the first 100 visitors at Buffalo Museum of Science

Thursday, 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m: Free Skate at Classic Rink in East Aurora

Thursday, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Open Free Play Sessions at all three Rolly Pollies, with prior registration

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Highmark Day at Kissing Bridge. Free lift tickets for attendees

Friday, 2 to 3 p.m.: Open Free Play Sessions at all three Rolly Pollies with prior registration

"Get the kids out, get active, and we have something planned pretty much every day this week for the kids," said Maureen Hanagan.

With a wide range of activities available, families in Buffalo have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the February break without breaking the bank. From cultural experiences to outdoor fun, there's something for everyone to enjoy this week.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.