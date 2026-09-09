Former Market Bar gets new life with apartments, arts space planned for Broadway-Fillmore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former Market Bar on Gibson Street, across from the Broadway Market, has sat vacant since a fire in 2017. Now, new ownership is working to bring the building back to life with apartments and a space for arts and community programming.

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Lindsey Taylor, owner of AmeriRoss LLC, said the redevelopment is intended to restore a longtime fixture in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

"To revitalize a once historic staple in the Fillmore community," Taylor said.

The project is currently in its first phase, which focuses on stabilizing and preserving the building.

Plans call for multiple apartments on the second and third floors, along with a social space on the first floor that will feature art and community programming.

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"With this now, we will be converting it to multiple apartments that will be on the upper second and third floors, and then there will be a social space on the first floor that will feature art and community programming," Taylor said.

Taylor said the building will be called the Gibson Piano Bar. She described the project as the first phase of a broader effort to invest in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and other communities.

"It is a labor of love. It is a project that is extensive, but how I look at it, this is just the first phase of the type of investment that I am looking to get involved in in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and many others," Taylor said.

The redevelopment comes as the Broadway Market is also expected to undergo construction this fall, adding to efforts to reinvest in the area.

Elaine Pasternak, who has worked at the Broadway Market for more than four decades, said she welcomes the changes.

"I am very glad to hear that, and hopefully that building houses people and people move in and come down to the Broadway Market," Pasternack said. "With the remodeling going on for the Broadway Market, it seems like we are moving in the right direction."

WATCH: Former Market Bar gets new life with apartments, arts space planned for Broadway-Fillmore

Former Market Bar gets new life with apartments, arts space planned for Broadway-Fillmore

Pasternack said she believes bringing the vacant property back into use can help restore activity to the area.

"It is a good thing. Whatever they turn it into will be a lot better than leaving it like this," she said.

Taylor said she expects the Gibson Piano Bar project to be completed by this time next year.

