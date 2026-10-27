BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo school building is set to become a winter weather shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Erie County has already approved the deal, but a Buffalo lawmaker is raising concerns.

Starting November 1, Erie County is entering into a multi-year lease-agreement with Ellicott Development to turn the former Buffalo Creek Academy at 514 to 528 South Park Avenue into a 200-bed shelter. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told me it's part of the state's Code Blue program and will act as a secondary location alongside Buffalo City Mission.

"We need it, it's as simple as that," Poloncarz said. "I wish we didn't. I wish we had people who were not homeless or needing temporary assistance but when people are homeless you gotta help them."

WATCH: Former Buffalo school to become winter Code Blue shelter

Former Buffalo school to become winter Code Blue shelter

The county is required by state law to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness during inclement weather, when the temperature drops below 32 degrees fahrenheit.

But Buffalo Common Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope is speaking out against the plans. The Buffalo lawmaker sent a letter to the county executive and to the area's county legislator, Lawrence Dupre, asking them to reconsider.

The property lies in the city's Fillmore District but is adjacent to the Ellicott District which Halton-Pope represents. She said she learned about the plans through her constituents at the nearby Perry Homes.

"Do we need a Code Blue shelter? 100% we do," Halton-Pope said. "But where we put these things really matters."

Halton-Pope cited concerns about recent criminal activity in the area.

"There are some serious concerns about the safety and well being of both those individuals who will be needing the Code Blue shelter and the residents that are there," Halton-Pope said.

Halton-Pope told me the county did not inform her of their plans. She has requested the county halt development until city and county officials have had an opportunity to meet.

I asked Poloncarz if he'd spoken to any city officials about the lease deal. He said he had informed the area's council representative, Mitch Nowakowski, but he insisted the deal could go ahead without city involvement.

"The interesting thing is the city doesn't matter. The county has the ability to do this without going through the city," Poloncarz explained. "Some of our folks reached out, but to tell you the truth, they [the city] don't matter. They're not part of our decision making."

"We understand the concerns of our city partners but we're not gonna let some 'NIMBYism', which you often see, prevent us from building what is necessary to ensure this Code Blue shelter is open when the weather gets cold," Poloncarz added.

I asked Nowakowski what he makes of the plans, but he declined to comment.

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