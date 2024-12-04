Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield announces run for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A well-known face in the Buffalo community announced his run for Mayor of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Turning tragedy into purpose has been Garnell Whitfield's mission.

"My mother, Mrs. Ruth Whitfield was murdered on May 14th, 2022. She and nine other souls were murdered by a bigoted racist. A person that was taught to hate, just as I was taught to love," Garnell Whitfield said.

The former Buffalo Fire Commissioner and national advocate against gun violence announced his bid for mayor at the Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, the church his parents attended when they moved to Buffalo from the south.

"I believe in the new day for Buffalo, and I believe that day is finally within reach," Garnell Whitfield said. "That's why I am asking for the privilege of being your mayor."

He shared one of his reasons for running.

"For generations, people with self-serving agendas have divided us wanting to believe that the concerns on the east side of Main Street are different from those on the west side," Whitfield shared at the podium.

His children, family, friends near and far, and the Buffalo community came by the hundreds to show their support for the national advocate.

"I've watched him lead our family my whole life. I've watched him lead our Buffalo Fire Department with grace, dignity, honor and respect so this isn't so much of a reach or jump. It seems like it makes sense," Whitfield's daughter Kamilah Whitfield said.

Buffalo firefighters who had the opportunity to work under him during his tenure also shared their admiration of him.

"He has supported me, he has encouraged me, he has told me things I did not want to hear but as a brother in love and will tell you what you don't want to hear," City of Buffalo Fire Department's first African American firefighter Lt. Shelby Thompson said.

Retired City of Buffalo firefighter Terry Davis added, "I understand and have experienced how fair this man is. He does not judge you by who you are. To quote King, he judges you by the 'content of your character.'"

A 25-year neighbor also shared his accounts with the mayoral candidate.

"That horrible incident that happened to his mother, I think triggered him into getting into politics. We see him as a neighbor, I see him as a friend. I see him as a great man. I see him as someone dedicated to improving the city," Timothy Cochrane said.

A year after 5/14, Rev. Michael Bell became Whitfield's pastor.

He said seeing him during a distressed time and now with a new mindset shows his determination for change.

"To see him now throwing his hat in the ring is a tremendous day for humanity, a tremendous day for Buffalo. When we get hit by a curve, we don't stay down but, we get up," Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Pastor Rev. Michael Bell said.