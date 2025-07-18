ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union workers have built the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium from the ground up, and in return, the Bills are helping build their union workforce, as part of their community benefits agreement.
Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bills and many others are sponsoring the Construction Workforce Opportunity Career Fair at the KeyBank Center. There will be free parking at the arena and light refreshments provided.
“This career fair is for anybody who is a job seeker, new to the industry, wants to learn more, as well as those who are seasoned and have experience, who are looking for different opportunities. We welcome them all,” VP of Stadium Relations for the Buffalo Bills, Penny Semaia, said.
I’m told that there’s at least some chance that people hired at the fair end up working on the new stadium’s construction site.
“Really depends on different opportunities at hand, specifically with the trades," Semaia said. "There’s an apprenticeship process, but absolutely, between now and the opening of the stadium, there’s still opportunities.”
WATCH: 'For anybody who is a job seeker': Buffalo Bills sponsor construction-focused career fair
The following organizations will be at the career fair.
- NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority)
- DV Brown (Plumbing Trade)
- Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center/ Buffalo Build
- Local 74 - Roofers
- Local 22 - Plumbers/Steamfitters
- Cahill Resources
- Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance- Seneca Nation of Indians
- WNY YouthBuild
- Local 3 - Brick Layers
- Workforce Buffalo
- Local 4 - Insulators
- NY Department of Transportation
- Local 71 - Sheetmetal Workers
- Department of Public Works
- Local 210 - Laborers
- Veterans One Stop Center
- WH Lane
- Local 276 - Carpenters
- NY State Civil Service
- NY State DOL Apprenticeship
- SUNY Attain Lab
- Local 17 - Operating Engineers
- Local 41 - Electricians
- DC 4 - Finishers
- DC 4 - Painters
- Construction Personnel Group, Inc.
- Local 14 - Elevator Constructors
- Local 9 - Plasterers
- Local 6 - Ironworkers
- Local 111 - Cement Masons
- Buffalo Laborers Training Fund
- Erie One BOCES
- Gilbane | Turner
“We’re going to have a great kickoff [at the new stadium] in 2026, but what’s really important also is that we have people who have great jobs, great careers, and who can grow for years to come," Semaia said.