'For anybody who is a job seeker': Buffalo Bills sponsor construction-focused career fair

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union workers have built the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium from the ground up, and in return, the Bills are helping build their union workforce, as part of their community benefits agreement.

Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bills and many others are sponsoring the Construction Workforce Opportunity Career Fair at the KeyBank Center. There will be free parking at the arena and light refreshments provided.

“This career fair is for anybody who is a job seeker, new to the industry, wants to learn more, as well as those who are seasoned and have experience, who are looking for different opportunities. We welcome them all,” VP of Stadium Relations for the Buffalo Bills, Penny Semaia, said.

I’m told that there’s at least some chance that people hired at the fair end up working on the new stadium’s construction site.

“Really depends on different opportunities at hand, specifically with the trades," Semaia said. "There’s an apprenticeship process, but absolutely, between now and the opening of the stadium, there’s still opportunities.”

The following organizations will be at the career fair.



NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority)

DV Brown (Plumbing Trade)

Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center/ Buffalo Build

Local 74 - Roofers

Local 22 - Plumbers/Steamfitters

Cahill Resources

Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance- Seneca Nation of Indians

WNY YouthBuild

Local 3 - Brick Layers

Workforce Buffalo

Local 4 - Insulators

NY Department of Transportation

Local 71 - Sheetmetal Workers

Department of Public Works

Local 210 - Laborers

Veterans One Stop Center

WH Lane

Local 276 - Carpenters

NY State Civil Service

NY State DOL Apprenticeship

SUNY Attain Lab

Local 17 - Operating Engineers

Local 41 - Electricians

DC 4 - Finishers

DC 4 - Painters

Construction Personnel Group, Inc.

Local 14 - Elevator Constructors

Local 9 - Plasterers

Local 6 - Ironworkers

Local 111 - Cement Masons

Buffalo Laborers Training Fund

Erie One BOCES

Gilbane | Turner

“We’re going to have a great kickoff [at the new stadium] in 2026, but what’s really important also is that we have people who have great jobs, great careers, and who can grow for years to come," Semaia said.