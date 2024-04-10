Watch Now
'Food drive for sports gear': Leveling The Playing Field working to lower inequities in youth sports

April is National Volunteer Month. LTPF Western New York is looking for volunteers to help at warehouse.
WKBW
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 06:42:59-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — April is National Volunteer Month and we are highlighting an organization whose work succeeds through its volunteers. Leveling The Playing Field is a national organization working to address the growing inequities in youth sports by collecting used athletic equipment through donations.

The organization recently moved to Western New York in 2023 and is currently looking for volunteers to help at the warehouse and beyond. One of the ways you can volunteer is by hosting your own donation drive. If you'd like to volunteer at the warehouse, you can sign up here.

