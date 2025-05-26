Flags, tears, and tribute at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

Each Memorial Day, heroes and community members come together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

This Memorial Day, hundreds gathered at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, not only on the battlefield, but also in the battles they faced after returning home.

Retired Air Force veteran Robert Graham attended the event.

“When you get up in the morning, say, 'Thank you, Lord, I am here,' and the idea of being someone who passes on pleasure and strength to people is a good thing,” Graham said.

The Battle Within Foundation and the Naval & Military Park paid tribute to those who gave their lives on the battlefield and also paused to remember the more than 7,000 veterans who died by suicide last year as a result of PTSD, a struggle many in attendance know all too well.

“We lost a friend three weeks ago," Anthony Anderson said. "He belonged to the U.S. Coast Guard and organized rescues on the Great Lakes for 28 years. Unfortunately, he left behind a wife and two nice kids.”

In a powerful visual tribute, 7,200 flags were installed throughout the Monuments, each one representing a veteran lost to PTSD-related suicide.

Clifford Anderson, a U.S. Army veteran who served for 22 years, reflected on his journey through loss and resilience.

“I have lost friends in the Army, friends on the railroad, a lot in the military, you can’t forget,” Anderson said.

“More take their own lives than are here in the fields," said Graham. "It’s not a good thing. So perhaps we can change that.”

For those who are still fighting silent battles, those who have yet to make it home, Clifford shared a message of hope — “Stay safe, stay safe and come back,” Clifford said.

The day closed with a solemn reminder of the true meaning of Memorial Day, honoring those who gave their all, and ensuring their legacy lives on.

You can find resources and support for veterans here. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

