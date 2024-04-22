Watch Now
Fitting in a 20 minute workout at Boost Body and Nutrition through EMS Training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Struggling to find time to get a workout in? Boost Body and Nutrition on Hertel Avenue is offering a currently trending and unique workout called EMS training that takes just 20 minutes to complete. EMS training is electro-muscle-stimulation that helps generate the same workout you can get in an hour in a condensed amount of time.

The workouts offered include low-impact basic training, endurance and high impact. Boost Body and Nutrition also offers a full service smoothie and shake bar for recovery.

The gym is located at 1434 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY. All new clients are offered a free first time workout. The most popular option after the free trial is the 6-class pack for $258, broken down to $43 a class. You can find more information about the workout and book classes here.

