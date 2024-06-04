Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Fitness in the Parks begins 13th year of free, outdoor fitness classes

The partnership between Independent Health and the YMCA will help provide over 500 free classes around Western New York
fitness outside
Gabin Vallet, Unsplash
fitness outside
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jun 04, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sometimes, going to the gym in the middle of the summer can be overwhelming. Either it's too hot inside or it's too crowded. Maybe, the weather is too nice to not enjoy and you'd still like to workout. Well, now you can skip the gym and get active outside with Fitness in the Parks.

Through a partnership with Independent Health and the YMCA, the organizations are coming together for their 13th year of providing free, outdoor fitness classes all across Western New York. The classes are open to all levels and offers a variety of courses including pilates, yoga, core & more, zumba, and more.

The classes will be head in 26 different locations spanning from Lewiston to Jamestown and will run from June 3rd through August 31st. All classes are no-registration format to allow flexibility. Any cancellations due to weather will be posted on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and Jamestown Facebook pages.

You can find the full schedule for classes here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!