Fitness in the Parks begins 13th year of free, outdoor fitness classes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sometimes, going to the gym in the middle of the summer can be overwhelming. Either it's too hot inside or it's too crowded. Maybe, the weather is too nice to not enjoy and you'd still like to workout. Well, now you can skip the gym and get active outside with Fitness in the Parks.

Through a partnership with Independent Health and the YMCA, the organizations are coming together for their 13th year of providing free, outdoor fitness classes all across Western New York. The classes are open to all levels and offers a variety of courses including pilates, yoga, core & more, zumba, and more.

The classes will be head in 26 different locations spanning from Lewiston to Jamestown and will run from June 3rd through August 31st. All classes are no-registration format to allow flexibility. Any cancellations due to weather will be posted on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and Jamestown Facebook pages.

You can find the full schedule for classes here.

