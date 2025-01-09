‘First, I want to serve Buffalo’: French chef Camille Le Caer hired as a Buffalo firefighter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s own trained French chef Camille Le Caer has started a second career with the Buffalo Fire Department, making him the city’s first-ever French native firefighter.

Camille moved here in 2017, and over the past few years, he has become a bit of a local celebrity. You may have seen him on social mediaor his multiple appearances on the Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, Chopped or 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

Camille has cooked worldwide, but still, he had another dream he had not yet achieved.

“At 10 years old, I wanted to be a firefighter in France,” Le Caer said. “I want to stay and be a private chef, but first, I want to serve the Buffalo community.”

WKBW Camille Le Caer is already two shifts into his career as a Buffalo firefighter.

That dream just became a reality. Last week, Le Caer graduated as a Buffalo firefighter.

“I’m the first French native Buffalo firefighter, and I take a lot of pride in that,” Le Caer said. “I want to make my children proud. They are 8 and 6 years old.”

Despite this new career, Le Caer assured me his schedule was intentionally made so he could keep cooking.

“On those days off, I can supplement with private dinners and doing my classes,” Le Caer said. “I will not stop cooking, and I will not stop fighting fires.”