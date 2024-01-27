'Find small, meaningful things to do': How to beat the winter blues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's that time of the year — the "winter blues" have officially kicked in. Luckily, there are ways to keep some sunshine in your spirit.

Sharon Mitchell, Director of Counseling Services at University at Buffalo, said a decline in your mood during this chilly time is completely normal.

"When it's darker out and the days are shorter, our bodies produce more melatonin — which is a sleep hormone," Mitchell said. "You may have people who just feel a little sleepier or a little more irritable than usual."

Mitchell's main suggestion? Find "small, meaningful things to do."

Stephanie Whittaker, who was visiting the Buffalo Botanical Gardens, told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera looking at the flowers helps put her in a good mood.

"I'd love to come here with a book someday and just sit on one of the benches and read because its so nice and its so peaceful," Whittaker said. "You feel more revived. You feel a little hope that spring is right around the corner."

The gardens just opened an orchid exhibit this week — adding another activity to your "feel-good" bucket list.

"There are a ton of people that come here to just unwind, sit down ... just really relax," Connor Keenan, marketing coordinator for Buffalo Botanical Gardens, said. "I think everybody is just feeling a little slow, and to be able to come somewhere so tropical ... it can really help to lift your spirits."

However, Mitchell recommended a lot of ways you can battle the winter blues:

