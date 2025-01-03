'Final goodbyes': New York Army National Guard soldiers deployed to Africa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A patriotic mix of emotions for New York National Guard soldiers and their families. Dozens of soldiers said a tearful farewell to their loved ones before being deployed on a 10-month mission to Africa.

These soldiers will leave for Texas later this week. Then, from Texas, they will be deployed to the U.S. base in Djibouti, Camp Lemonnier, until November to provide engineer support, such as building roads, airstrips and concrete pads.