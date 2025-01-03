'Final goodbyes': New York Army National Guard soldiers deployed to Africa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A patriotic mix of emotions for New York National Guard soldiers and their families. Dozens of soldiers said a tearful farewell to their loved ones before being deployed on a 10-month mission to Africa.
These soldiers will leave for Texas later this week. Then, from Texas, they will be deployed to the U.S. base in Djibouti, Camp Lemonnier, until November to provide engineer support, such as building roads, airstrips and concrete pads.
“This is probably the biggest moment. You say your final goodbyes to your family,” Sgt. Trevor Pietrowski said. “A lot of excitement and a lot of patriotism.”
“There’s a lot of pride, a lot of joy, but it comes with hardships,” Sgt. Pietrowski's family friend Melissa McNanara said. “Every day is another day closer to home.”
“I think I feel everything, obviously nervous of the unknown, but excited again to go out and do what we have been trained to do.,” Lt. Shane Cooney said.
“We have been preparing for this for a while. The fact that it is finally here is a little a crazy, it’s a little surreal still,” 1st Lt. Cooney's wife Elizabeth Cooney said.
“It’s a good feeling. We get to go overseas and prove what we can do and what we are capable of,” Sgt. Mykael Smalls said.