'Fight darkness with light': Buffalo Jewish community honors Hanukkah victims with public menorah lighting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Jewish community gathered Monday night for their 4th annual public menorah lighting in Elmwood Village, marking the second night of Hanukkah while honoring victims of a deadly anti-Semitic attack in Australia.

At least 15 people were killed in a shooting at a Hanukkah event at Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, with more than two dozen others hospitalized, some in critical condition.

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Buffalo hosted the ceremony on Elmwood Avenue in front of M&T Bank, featuring an 8-foot menorah, festive music and traditional Hanukkah treats. About a dozen people braved the blistery cold weather to attend.

Rabbi Mendy Labkowski, director of the Chabad Center, said he knew a few victims from the Australia attack, having been a classmate with one of them. He emphasized the importance of responding to darkness with light and kindness.

"We don't fight darkness with swords. We don't fight darkness with sticks. We fight darkness with light, doing one more mitzvah, one more kind deed. If you're Jewish, lighting a menorah. Another light on the Hanukkah menorah. If you're not Jewish, acts of goodness and kindness," Labkowski said.

Harvey Stein, who moved to Buffalo from Israel four months ago, reflected on the significance of celebrating Hanukkah amid tragedy.

"Hanukkah and 15 murdered Jews this morning. We especially have to try to spread hope and spread light in these times. To me, I'm kind of a peacenik. I believe that peace means we can't only think about Jews, we have to think about all people," Stein said.

Local authorities were present for public safety during the event.

The Buffalo menorah lighting is part of a global Hanukkah campaign that illuminates thousands of public menorahs in more than 100 countries.