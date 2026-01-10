‘Felt like a movie star’: 100-year-old Marion Brush celebrates birthday with a night out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style this week, complete with a crown, limousine ride and surprise party that made her feel like royalty.

Marion Brush marked her centennial milestone surrounded by family members who traveled from across the country to honor the Buffalo-area resident. Her celebration included a surprise trip to the casino and dinner at Russell's Steakhouse.

"I felt like a movie star tonight," Marion said.

“Her nephew and grandkids, from California to Phoenix to Florida to Boise, Idaho, everybody greeted her at the door, got her on the bus and off to the casino,” Marion’s daughter Laura Rupp said. “She’s just done so much for all of us,… and we just wanted to do something great for her.”

If you’re looking for her secret to reach 100 years old, well, she’s still looking for the answer herself.

"No secret," Marion said. "I don't drink a lot of water, I don't exercise, I eat whatever I want. I don't do anything different. I think it's the luck of the draw."

Originally from Long Island, then moving to Erie County, Marion worked at the University at Buffalo as a secretary in the architecture department for 30 years. She only retired 5 years ago at age 95.

"I wish I were working. I had a wonderful job, wonderful people. I'm sorry I retired," Marion said.

Surrounded by all 4 of her daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren for this milestone, Brush shared her biggest piece of life advice for younger generations.

"Try not to put things off that you really want to do, even though it might be strange to some people what they want. I wouldn't listen," Brush said.