‘Feeling pretty good’: Buffalo fans pack bars for USA’s 2-0 FIFA World Cup win over Australia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Men's National Team punched its ticket to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, and hundreds turned out to watch at Mes Que in North Buffalo.

The USA defeated Australia 2-0, thanks to an own goal by Australia's Cameron Burgess and a 43rd-minute header from USA's Alex Freeman.

The win sent soccer fans into a frenzy at watch parties across the nation, including here at home.

WATCH: ‘Feeling pretty good’: Buffalo fans pack bars for USA’s 2-0 World Cup win over Australia

‘Feeling pretty good’: Buffalo fans pack bars for USA’s 2-0 World Cup win over Australia

Tony Christiano, one of the owners of Mes Que, said the energy in the room matched the performance on the pitch.

"Feeling pretty good right now. The boys are playing well, playing hard," Christiano said. "We did this to promote the culture of the game and the community, and I think we're doing that. Not only are we busy here, but there's many, many bars and watch parties throughout Western New York that are watching. And for me, I think that's fantastic because it's a great game, and I think everybody should be buying into it."

WKBW

"Look at this. This is freaking amazing. Look at the weather, the people, it's packed. Everybody is attentive. Everybody's happy. Nobody's shoving anyone. It's nothing but joy," USA fan Kunji Rey said.

"All the big games have a ton of fans here, but today is especially exciting. There's a ton of people here, and people care," another fan at Mes Que, Sabrina Flores Goins, said.

Flores Goins certainly does not lack faith in the U.S. team after its historic start in this year’s World Cup.

"I think we're going to take it all the way. This is our year. The US is ready," Flores Goins said.

WKBW

"Keep supporting the team and keep supporting the culture. [Soccer,] it's a great game," Christiano said.

Team USA returns to action Thursday, taking on Turkey at 10 p.m. in Los Angeles. The team's first elimination game location and kickoff time have not yet been decided.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

