'Feel loved, seen and valued': Bills players wives and girlfriends' fundraise through flag football game

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday, the wives and girlfriends of Buffalo Bills players took to the turf for the Bills Family Flag Football Challenge to raise money for Haven House.

"I reached out to my community in Hamburg, and they suggested Haven House because of the important work they do for our community members," said Alexis Jones, wife of DaQuan Jones #92 on the Bills.

Haven House is an organization that provides safety, resources, and housing for survivors of domestic violence.

The statistics show that almost everyone knows of someone touched by domestic violence.

"One in four women, one in nine men, and young ladies between the ages of 18 and 24, one in three, will have experienced some form of dating or relationship violence in their lifetime. Haven House is the only confidential domestic violence shelter in the county, and every year, we serve about 300 families, individuals, and children as well," said Tiffany Pavone, Director of Victim Services for Haven House.

The fundraiser has raised more than $13,000, which will help the organization provide families with basic needs and care.

Pavone tells 7 News that although the rate of domestic violence has remained high, she hopes it means resources are readily available to help survivors.

"I like to think that abuse is happening more often, but the resources are getting out there, and people are feeling safe enough to reach out to get the help they deserve," said Pavone.

Jones and Alexis Lewis were just two of 20 wives and girlfriends coached by players like Dawson Knox and Tyler Bass for the past few weeks.

"I love to make others feel happy and loved and seen and valued, and so to go out there and play for a good cause is amazing," said Lewis, wife of Cam Lewis #39.

You can still donate to the campaign here.