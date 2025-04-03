FeedMore WNY estimates it will lose $3.5 million worth of food this year due to federal funding cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY is facing a major challenge after a key federal food funding source was cut, making it harder to support the growing number of people in need.

"We are already seeing more people relying on FeedMore WNY for support; it is disheartening," said Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY. "This comes at a time when we are growing and needing these essential food supplies the most."

Shick said FeedMore has seen a 16% increase in people using its services, with a 46% spike since 2021.

According to FeedMore, the USDA confirmed that $500 million in TEFAP food purchases funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) has been permanently canceled. In 2024, FeedMore received more than $4 million worth of food through the CCC program.

"Last year, we provided 2.1 million pounds of food through CCC purchases," Shick said.

The $4 million allowed FeedMore to purchase chicken, turkey, pork, cheese, and eggs, items that require extra care due to food safety regulations and are hard to replace through public donations.

"These are items that are difficult for us to take in from the general public because of food safety concerns," Shick said. "Fresh proteins, frozen proteins, and dairy items, we need to make sure we can fill that gap."

With this cut, 12 truckloads of food scheduled for delivery between May and August will no longer arrive, creating a major supply shortage.

Still, Shick remains hopeful.

"We need continued donations, whether monetary or food contributions, to help fill this gap," Shick said.

As demand grows, FeedMore is calling on the community to step up and ensure no one goes hungry. For information on how to volunteer, click here.