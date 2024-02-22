February Break Fun: Presidential Palooza at the Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Only a few days left of February break! If you need some last minute ideas to enjoy, 7 News has got you covered. Our third stop this week is at the Buffalo History Museum for Presidential Palooza.

The exhibit takes you through the history of U.S. Presidents with displays of presidential memorabilia and artifacts. Other activities are in line with the exhibit including a scavenger hunt and interactive family activities such as trivia competitions and the Artifact Detective Program.

If you want to dive deep into the exhibit and the artifacts, the museum is offering a guided tour during the exhibit's opening hours.

PRESIDENTIAL PALOOZA:



Thursday-Friday

Exhibit Hours: 10AM-2PM / Tour Times: 11AM & 1PM

Tour Admission: $13 for non-members / $10 for members

The regular price of admission to the museum is a pay what you wish policy with the recommended admission price being $10.