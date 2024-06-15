'Pulled a lot of my talents and gifts from him': Father-Daughter duo influencing Buffalo hip-hop scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The two turntables have been DJ Slack's right-hand man for decades.

The Brooklyn-born DJ got into the into hip-hop realm, right as it was emerging from the Bronx, its birthplace, in the early 1970s.

The-now father of five has continued on in his work as a hip-hop mixer and Buffalo radio host, inspiring one of his closest kin: his oldest daughter.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun introduces a father-daughter duo whose strong bond spreads into Buffalo's hip-hop culture and is taking it by storm!

DJ Slack got into the hip-hop realm during its humble beginnings.

DJ Slack, whose real name is Willie Aytch Jr., said, "We came to the Bronx in 1974, just when hip-hop was starting. In 1976, I saw DJ Grandmaster Flash at Bronx River Projects mixing good times. It was the first time I ever saw a two-turn turntable and somebody scratching a record."

His late teens were where he found his passion for mixing, inspired by Grandmaster Flash, who along with DJ Cool Herc, was one of the first DJs to make successful rap records, becoming the genre's pioneers.

"In probably the mid-80s, I was DJing the clubs and became so passionate," DJ Slack said. "I was doing three parties a weekend."

His love for music progressed, as he continued to reach life's milestones. He now hosts 91.3 FM WBNY "The Gospel Party 716", where he has been for the last two years.

Though DJ Slack also has another title: dad.

He told Kassahun hip-hop and the Gospel were focal points in his household.

"During the summer times, I would come home from my 9-5 and get to the backyard, put out the music, maybe barbecue, have dance contests. They were always around daddy mixing music," he explained.

He has inspired the next generation of future hip-hop curators and writers.

His oldest, Schondra Aytch, is a popular Buffalo hip-hip enthusiast and the creator of Sneakvibing Media.

The father said, "Schondra first got involved in dancing and she was a pretty good dancer."

"I used to see him at the studio all the time, covering and interviewing hip-hop artists. He's been doing that for years," Freelance culture and music writer, Schondra Aytch said.

She essentially inheriting all of her talents and gifts from him.

"And not just hip-hop. The influences that lead to hip-hop like disco, funk, soul, R&B. I grew up with a very large rolodex of music, and that probably sparked my early love for music and music just naturally brings people together," Aytch said.

You can see the two working on projects in Buffalo.

Their latest collaboration was during Schondra's second annual "Ladies First" event, which took place in May.

While DJ Slack has many titles, his favorite is "dad" and he gets to share and showcase his passion with one of his children for years to come.

"Even though my father is very is annoying, he is very gifted and I feel very thankful to have him in my life and to teach me just about music, but also just about community and people. I think he's a major foundation of me being in the arts and being confident enough to move how I move in the arts and music space," Schondra added.