'Family tradition': Hundreds of Buffalo City Mission volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals

(left to right) Lori Pajak, Kristyn Pajak, Phillip Pajak, Skye Pajak and William Kneebone delivered meals on Thanksgiving morning as a group.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanksgiving Day started early Thursday morning at the Buffalo City Mission. Thanks to hundreds of volunteers, 3,300 meals were delivered throughout Western New York during this year's Turkey Express.

Meals were packed at the City Mission building in downtown Buffalo and then given to 175 volunteer delivery drivers to distribute to people in need across Western New York.

Aubrey Calhoun

"Volunteers are the heart and pulse of our organization," Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission Aubrey Calhoun said. "In each bag, we have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal with mashed potatoes, dessert and turkey. We have homemade cookies, rolls and cranberry sauce. You name it, we've got it."

Michelle Anderson

"It's a day to be thankful, grateful and blessed for everything that you have. It really puts everything into perspective," volunteer Michelle Anderson said. "I will definitely be coming back year after year."

"Family tradition," volunteer Phillip Pajak said. "Kids are of age now, so we want them to know what it's like to help people."

"It's fun, very rewarding," volunteer Skye Pajak said. "My dad always told us to help others when we can, so it's nice to do it with my family."

