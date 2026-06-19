BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo non-profit that supports families out of homelessness is planning to build a new facility downtown.

Family Promise of WNY has earmarked a Franklin Street parking lot as the site of a new facility, which would temporarily house 10 families while they find a place of their own. It would be an addition to their current facility near JFK Park.

A recent Homeless Alliance of WNY study found almost half of those experiencing homelessness in Erie County are children and their parents.

"And that's mainly children, 75% children," said Executive Director Luanne Firestone. "But the population doesn't see families in this situation because it's illegal to be on the street with your children," she said. "They would be removed from your care."

Shakira Rodriguez is a Family Promise success story. She had been staying with a friend before becoming homeless. After contacting social services, she was moved into a hotel with her four young children before a spot with Family Promise opened up.

Within five months, they helped her find a home of her own.

WATCH: Family Promise of WNY plans Buffalo expansion to help homeless families

Family Promise of WNY plans Buffalo expansion to help homeless families

But many families are still waiting in hotels.

"On any given night in our community, over 200 families are experiencing a housing crisis," Firestone said. "They need help."

Right now, Family Promise can only serve six families at a time, and hopes this new facility will help 10 more.

The parking lot identified for the site currently belongs to Trinity Episcopal Church on Delaware Avenue. The purchase of the land and the sale agreement are contingent upon securing funding and community support, which Firestone is hoping to build.

The first community discussion on the project will take place on June 23 at 5:30 p.m.

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