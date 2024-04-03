Family Fun: Explore and More's Break Week Total Eclipse Style

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the total solar eclipse less than a week away, Explore & More is hosting special eclipse programming for families to enjoy with their kids while also learning about the event. The activities including space food testing, art projects such as eclipsed theme hats and demonstrations.

The museum is open for the rest of the week through Sunday and special hours on Monday prior to the solar eclipse. The hours and admission are listed below. You can buy your tickets here.

MUSEUM HOURS:

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: 10AM-4PM

MEMBERS ONLY: 9:30AM-10AM

ECLIPSE DAY:

MONDAY, APRIL 8TH: 9:30AM-1PM

MEMBERS ONLY: 9AM-9:30AM

ADMISSION:

ADULTS & CHILDREN (AGES 1 & UP): $13

MEMBERS AND UNDER AGE 1: FREE