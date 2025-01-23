'Families need something to eat': Mobile Response Team delivers groceries to Buffalo neighbors in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lenny Lane has vegetables, canned goods, bottles of water, chips and milk — everything you'd need to get you through a snowstorm.

Lane of the Buffalo FATHERS organization and Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Ministries said they've gotten lots of calls from folks who said they ran out of food during the extreme cold and snow. Some people are stuck inside, some have no transportation and some found pantries closed during the worst of the weather.

"Families need something to eat like right now. You know what I mean?" Lane said. "So this is why it's so important for the Buffalo Peacemakers and the Buffalo Fathers Organization to be on the ground when other food pantries are closed on a day like today."

“We will go out and meet those families," Giles said. "We will go out there and say, 'Hey, what do you need? This is what we have and we'll bring you by some to sustain you.'”

Lane and Giles' Mobile Response Team has been giving away groceries for the past three years. They are often set up at a stand on Jefferson Avenue across from the Tops supermarket where some residents are still afraid to enter after the May 14, 2022 massacre.

They added deliveries during the winter because they know it's hard for some people to get to their stand.

To call for help with groceries, you can call Lane at 716-445-4053 or Giles at 716-609-2898.