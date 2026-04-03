Families celebrate Easter season at the Broadway Market as preparations for $45M upgrades continue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York families continued Easter traditions at the Broadway Market on Friday, as preparations for $45 million in renovations continue.

7 News' Jeff Russo and Holly Kirkpatrick were both out at the market on Friday and soaked in all the sights and sounds, while also hearing from customers and vendors.

FAMILIES PACK THE BROADWAY MARKET TO CONTINUE EASTER TRADITIONS

Thousands of customers packed the Broadway Market bright and early Friday for a time-honored Good Friday trip for generations of Western New York families.

The historic market's lively atmosphere provided the perfect backdrop for securing holiday essentials, including a stop to see the Easter Bunny.

"We've come here with grandmothers, mothers, since they were babies. This is a tradition every year," Jaime Lorenz said.

"We are waiting for the Easter bunny, and we will definitely get some pierogis and probably a wine slushie," Rachel Genovese said.

"We had to come here to get our butter lamb, our pierogis and definitely pussywillows," Nicole DiMartino said.

Easter week keeps vendors on their toes, but the Famous Horseradish stand rises to the challenge, just as the family-run operation has done for more than four decades.

"It's my family, we have three generations going here today," Margie Skup said. "My mom and dad, Zenon and Wanda Skup, they've been doing this for 41 years."

Customers also lined up to wait for sausage and pierogi at celebrated meat counters, including Camellia Meats.

"This is the place to be," Renee Blamowski said.

The hunt for a traditional butter lamb still topped the list for many at the Malczewski Easter stand.

"Dorothy Malczewski started this business in 1963. It's going on a long time now, we're carrying on the tradition," Adam Cichocki said. "It's a great thing to see people come down and enjoy an Easter tradition. Just from the foods to the sights to the sounds, it's something special that I think everybody, if you haven't experienced it, you should."

WATCH: Families pack the Broadway Market to continue Easter traditions

Families pack the Broadway Market to continue Easter traditions

BROADWAY MARKET TO UNDERGO $45 MILLION IN UPGRADES STARTING THIS SUMMER

The Broadway Market is slated for a $45 million upgrade with construction starting this summer.

Funded mostly by the state through Empire State Development, the new look is designed to attract more foot traffic year-round, and not just at Easter. The market will remain open during the construction period, with renovations expected to be completed in 2028.

Peter Cammarata is the chair of a new non-profit set up to manage the market.

"The updated market is definitely going to be a much fresher presentation," Cammarata said.

While Easter sees an influx of vendors, there are only around 25 permanent businesses at the market all year. The redesign aims to address that.

"The major plan here is, first of all, to downsize the market to a more appropriate size," Cammarata said. "Most markets that are similar to us in North America are around 50,000 square feet; this market is 90,000 square feet. So during most of the year it's very hard to fill."

The parking ramp at the back of the building will be demolished to make way for a multi-purpose surface lot.

"We're definitely gonna be doing a traffic study first to understand exactly the volume of traffic at different times of the year," Cammarata said. "And then we already have some properties adjacent to the market that we feel could be converted to more surface parking."

Permanent vendor Linda Lund said the renovations are part of something bigger.

"There's a lot of renovation work going on here at the market as well as at the central terminal and the neighborhood within itself," Lund said. "Once you start building business and people start seeing changes in the neighborhood, it will start a catalyst."

WATCH: Broadway Market to undergo $45 million in upgrades starting this summer

Broadway Market to undergo $45 million in upgrades starting this summer

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