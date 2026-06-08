BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new falafel restaurant has opened just off Niagara Square, hoping to breathe new life into a long-vacant spot.

Falafel House, at 58 Niagara Street, has been open for two weeks. Owner Hossam Abdallah says the early response has been encouraging.

"I am so thankful. Thankful to Buffalo, the city of good neighbors," Hossam said.

The Niagara Street location is the business's second, following the original on Hertel Ave. Hossam emphasized customers can expect fresh, affordable food across the entire menu, from shawarma to baklava.

"No matter what you look at on the menu, you will get fresh food," he said.

WATCH: Falafel House opens second Buffalo location, bringing fresh Mediterranean food to downtown

Falafel House opens second Buffalo location, bringing fresh Mediterranean food to downtown

The space at 58 Niagara Street was previously occupied by The Grotto - a bar and restaurant which closed in 2024 after struggling with unpredictable foot traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We bought the business out and I built my dream restaurant," Hossam said.

He spent about a year renovating the space. Despite some skepticism from others about the downtown location, Hossam says he trusts his instincts.

"At first I was scared because everyone kept telling me, 'Hey, why downtown, why downtown?' but you know, it was written for me, so I just went with the plan and here I am today," Hossam said. "I believe in Buffalo."

Falafel House is open Monday through Saturday for both lunch and dinner.

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