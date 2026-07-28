BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Faith leaders from across Western New York gathered Tuesday with the 5/14 Memorial Foundation for a day focused on healing, hope and partnership as the community continues to recover from the May 14, 2022, racist mass shooting.

The Faith Leadership Convening, held at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, brought together clergy, community members and foundation leaders to reflect on the 10 lives lost in the attack and discuss how faith communities can help support long-term healing.

Michael Badger, pastor of Bethesda World Harvest International Church, said the tragedy continues to weigh heavily on the community and that gatherings like the convening create opportunities for lasting recovery.

"This can be a real springboard for other healings to take place in our community, whether it is mental health, spiritual growth or dealing with food deserts," Badger said.

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The event centered on strengthening partnerships between local religious organizations and the foundation while continuing conversations about remembrance, community engagement and recovery.

Chad Houston, executive director of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, said the event reflects one of the organization's core missions.

"One of the main missions of the Memorial Foundation is to bring healing to this community and something that could bring everybody together," Houston said.

"The faith community is deeply embedded into the Buffalo community, and they are really in the business of healing every week out of the year," said Houston. "So we thought it was important to bring them together to increase the impact."

WATCH: Faith leaders gather to promote healing and remembrance after 5/14 tragedy

Faith leaders gather to promote healing and remembrance after 5/14 tragedy

Houston said the foundation is moving closer to breaking ground on the permanent 5/14 Memorial but emphasized that healing extends beyond building a physical monument.

He said gatherings like the Faith Leadership Convening help connect faith leaders with community resources and encourage continued collaboration as Buffalo moves forward.

Foundation leaders say the convening is the first of several faith-based gatherings planned to support the community while building a lasting legacy rooted in remembrance, hope and healing.

