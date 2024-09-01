'Everyone should know how to do CPR': Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin hosts back-to-school drive and CPR training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Buffalo students returning to school this week, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continued to spread his mission to teach people how to do hands-only CPR.

On Sunday, his charity, Chasing M's Foundation, held a back-to-school event at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium on Jefferson Avenue.

More than 600 students got free backpacks and had the chance to take a three-minute lesson on how to do hands-only CPR.

“You gotta tuck your hands in and start tucking their chest to make them start breathing like at least like 30 times come,” 9-year-old Arielle Robinson said after she took the mini-class.

“I think I could do it in an emergency. It doesn’t seem hard," Caleb Harris, 13, said.

"I never did it before. Now I know how to," De'Mario Guthrie, 14, said.

Hamlin, who survived cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, 2023, told reporters that it's especially meaningful to him to bring his life-saving message to so many young people.

Maki Becker Damar Hamlin poses with young athletes at the event



"You know, like I've always been a curator of like bringing people together ever since I was young," he said. "But to do it for things that are like a bigger purpose than myself, just makes it even more so special. So, you know, it's a unique gift from God that I have.... just bringing people together."

The event was held in conjunction with the American Heart Association, Verizon, Buffalo Bills Foundation, Buffalo PAL and Bevel, a men's grooming brand.