'Everybody rallies around this team': Bills Mafia taking over Miami ahead of pivotal game

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend, all eyes are on South Beach as the Bills look to clinch their spot in the playoffs. A win against the Miami Dolphins would secure the AFC East title and the #2 seed in the AFC, guaranteeing them at least two homes games.

Fans were making their way through Buffalo-Niagara Airport getting ready to make the trip down to Miami. 7 News spoke with some fans heading to the game and many of them have had this game marked on their calendars for months now. Some just going to support their team and some going for special occasions.

Cheektowaga resident Sarah Burnes booked her trip as a birthday gift.

"It's my birthday today and I've never been to a Bills game because I've always wanted to go when it was warm." Burnes said. "We're going to go with the Bills Backers and tailgate with them. I'm super excited to go and cheer on my home team."

Cheektowaga resident Jack Sieber is traveling to game with his kids to celebrate his retirement.

"Super exciting you know it's great to have a football team that you get to watch," Sieber said. "But it's really about bringing a community together and everybody rallies around this team and so does our family so we're we're together every Sunday because of Bills."

All of them booked in advance just looking forward to warm weather and watching a division rivalry. Now, the implications now tied to the game make this trip just that much more exciting.

According to VividSeats, 52% of Hard Rock Stadium is expected to be Bills fans. They say Bills Mafia travels well and in the most important game of the season, they're bring home away from home.