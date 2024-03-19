'We want to be an example': ErieNet plans taking shape, 400 miles of fiber cable to be installed next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ErieNet is taking shape in Erie County. On Tuesday, the non-profit held its first meeting at Seneca One to lay out how far the group has come and what the future holds.

ErieNet Executive Director Melissa Hartman said the non-profit organization will address broadband needs in unserved and underserved areas.

WKBW ErieNet's first meeting at Seneca One on Tuesday.

"Bringing in a fiber line to a town like the town of Eden or like Alden or Newstead or Evans will really be able to open up business opportunities but also bring opportunity to their residents," Hartman said.

Erienet plans to provide 400 miles of fiber-optic cable around Erie County. The goal is to have an internet service provider "light up" that cable, Hartman said.

WKBW ErieNet cable sits in East Aurora ready to be installed in April.

"We want to be an example to the country on how to build these not only the country but for the state," Hartman said.

So far, ErieNet has started installing in the town of Boston. The vast majority of the installation will wrap up by mid-next year. About 85% of the cable will be on utility poles and 15% will be underground.

WKBW ErieNet cable sits in East Aurora ready to be installed next month.

American Rescue Plan funding primarily covers the construction cost of $36 million, but Hartman and ErieNet chairman Thomas Baines say the organization is waiting to hear back about an additional $21 million that will help to expand the network by 170 miles.

"It's crucial for the municipalities to take on some of the cost so they can expand on our network but more importantly any more extensions that we can build to businesses and residents to start bringing down some of that cost," Hartman said.