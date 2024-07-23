Erie County providing $1 million for emerging developers to build affordable housing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. *(WKBW) — Erie County is giving $1 million to five new developers to build 48 units of affordable housing in the City of Buffalo.

The idea is to encourage people from underrepresented communities to become the next developers of their neighborhoods.

"We need to develop affordable housing for all, but we need it to be done by developers from all backgrounds," said April Baskin, chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature Tuesday at a news conference on Broadway to announce the projects.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Dr. Reverien Mfizi received $250,000 to transform the long-shuttered Sacred Heart church and convent into apartments, offices and a gathering space.

Brandi Barrett and Jackeysi Benitez are planning to build an apartment building with an eco-friendly laundromat on what is now a vacant lot on Michigan Avenue and Laurel Avenue.

Lindsey Taylor is turning an old burned-out bar into apartments and a community space, right across from the Broadway Market.

Here's a full list of the developers and projects:

