BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just ahead of Veterans Day, Erie County is taking steps to provide financial relief to seriously disabled veterans through a new property tax exemption.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed a local law allowing qualifying veterans with a 100% service-connected disability to receive a full exemption from the Erie County portion of property taxes on their primary residence.

The law allows Erie County to opt in to a benefit authorized under New York state law.

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“It gave municipalities the ability to opt in to a provision that would then exempt any individual who has been determined to be 100% disabled as a result of their service in one of the military branches in our country,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said the exemption is a way to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans who have been permanently disabled because of their military service.

“This is a way of thanking our men and women who unfortunately, due to their service, are permanently disabled,” he said.

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo, who represents West Seneca, said the county has the ability to provide the tax relief to eligible veterans.

“It was a really simple thing to do, and we know that we can afford to offer veterans that are 100% disabled status a total exemption from Erie County,” Lorigo said. “So I am really proud to be here, and I am really proud of the county executive for signing this into law.”

For qualifying veterans who own and occupy their primary residence, the exemption means they will no longer have to pay the Erie County portion of their property taxes.

“With regard to their primary residence as a homeowner, they will not have to pay taxes to Erie County going forward,” Poloncarz said.

WATCH: Erie County approves property tax exemption for seriously disabled veterans

Erie County approves property tax exemption for seriously disabled veterans

Veterans will need to apply to receive the benefit. The Erie County Veterans Services Office can help applicants determine which office to contact, what documentation is required and when paperwork must be submitted.

Felice Krycia of the Erie County Veterans Services Office said staff can help veterans navigate the process and understand important deadlines.

“We can direct them to what office they need to talk to, what paperwork they need to have, and what time limits there are, because there are time limits on when they need to get this paperwork in,” Krycia said.

Veterans who believe they may qualify are encouraged to contact the Erie County Veterans Services Office for assistance with the application process. They can also contact their local assessor for information about eligibility and filing deadlines.

The exemption applies to the Erie County portion of property taxes. Other taxing jurisdictions may need to adopt the exemption separately.

For more information id you qualify, click here.

