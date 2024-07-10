'It is the most important skill': EPIC Storytime creates family bonds, learning skills

BUFFALO, NY — EPIC’s Storytime is a literacy program that involves the whole family, and also teaches language skills.

The Storytime at Canalside event is every Wednesday from June until August 28th from 10:30 am until 11:30 am.

"Literacy is the foundation of everything with reading. It is the most important skill to have and getting them reading early, just even just reading menus, reading billboards as you drive past with them in the car, anything that you can read is the best," said Mike Hetzel, EPIC's Marketing Director.

During the Storytime events children are learning about STEM, Art and imaginative play.

"We do a lot of stem activities with the Buffalo Museum of Science.We have our arts and crafts program with the library. The YMCA comes and does a movement.

In addition to the literacy component, EPIC selects themes so the children are learning and experiencing special life lessons during the Storytime events.

"Next week, we are having a Bubble Bonanza, which is with the book 'You Can't Kiss a Bubble,'" said Hetzel.

According to EPIC, when families read together it creates a bond, giving children a sense of well-being and let's children know that reading isn't a chore.

The Storytime is completely free, register here.