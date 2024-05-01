'Enough is enough': Buffalo homeowners on proposed 9% property tax hike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Property taxes could be going up in Buffalo. The proposal is proving to be controversial, getting mixed reactions across the city.

'We need additional revenue': Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes property tax hike in budget

7 News anchor Lia Lando traveled all over the city Wednesday, gathering voices from a South Buffalo coffee shop, a barber shop on the east side, Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo, and neighbors on the West Side.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday

The mayor is proposing a 9 percent property tax hike

Homes assessed at $100,000 would see taxes go up $78 a year

The mayor says the tax hike is necessary because of a dramatic increase in expenses

VOICES OF BUFFALO:

WKBW Sarah Omicholi owns a home in South Buffalo

"If you look at property tax here even compared to West Seneca which is you know right on the border of where I live in South Buffalo, it's like 4 times as much as what I pay and that would really price me out of being a homeowner." - Sarah Omicholi



WKBW Leroy Love owns Mr. Live and Sons Barber Shop

"To me, it's not a real big thing because I recently got help from the city of Buffalo and they paid my taxes. They paid my taxes, my $4,000 water bill, so if he takes some of this tax money and helps us out like that it's very well worth it. I would love for this to be re-examined and to understand that yes...we need taxes to make services in our community happen but recognizing that here in Buffalo we have such a diverse population that is just hanging on by a thread." - Leroy Love



WKBW Lavon Jones is a Buffalo homeowner

"I'm not happy about it. Like I'm sure most homeowners aren't. It's already hard for us so we need to collectively get together and see how we can come to some type of common ground to rectify that." - Lavon Jones



WKBW Lisa Jones

"We are already paying enough and enough is enough." - Lisa Jones

WKBW Jennifer Yund is a Buffalo homeowner

"I can't say I'm surprised with the way housing has gone up and everything. When I bought my house it was so low compared to my friends in suburban neighborhoods. I'm just hoping the upping of taxes means better services like my friends in the suburbs have." - Jennifer Yund



Buffalo's Common Council will now spend the next three weeks going through the proposed budget, holding public hearings, and questioning departments that are requesting funding this year.

7 News spoke to some Buffalo Common Council Members who will look to renegotiate the proposed property tax hike.

'I'm going to push back': Some Buffalo Council Members look to renegotiate proposed property tax hike