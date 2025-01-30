Elmwood Village business owners fed up with a rash of burglaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Businesses in the Elmwood Village are fed up after a rash of burglaries at their stores and restaurants.

Police arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with some of the break-ins, but business owners said it's unlikely he was the only burglar out there.

Ryan Hamill, owner of Thirsty Buffalo, told 7 News that his establishment has been broken into six times, with burglars successfully entering on four occasions.

“We have an Elmwood Village group chat and it seems like every business on Elmwood has been broken into, at least once," Hamill said.

Noelle Schiavone, co-owner of Wild Things jewelry boutique, said she arrived at her business Friday morning to find the glass smashed in and the store in array.

“Pried the door open with a crowbar, pushed everything forward, broke tons of glass, damaged a lot of jewelry here before he stole more jewelry," she said.

She said it took police two hours to respond to the burglary.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon told 7 News public safety is his top priority, including crimes like burglaries and larcenies.

"These things are ruining people's quality of life and it's something I'm focused on," he said.

He said he wants to put more police officers on foot patrols in commercial districts and neighborhoods to address such crimes.