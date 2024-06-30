Elmwood Village ArtFest set to return in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark those calendars! The Elmwood Village ArtFest is set to return in August.

The Elmwood Village Association said the second annual event will include local artwork, live entertainment at Bidwell Parkway, and the Elmwood Extreme Eats competition.

"We were thrilled at the response to last year's new festival and look forward to growing this event every year within the community," said James Cichocki, EVA executive director. "It is a great way to support local artists and performers as well as the small businesses in the Elmwood Village, and it just somehow feels like the last hurrah of summer."

In March 2023, the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced that the festival would come to an end. Just two weeks later, the EVA announced it would take over management of the festival with a new name, the Elmwood Village Artfest.

"The mission of the EVA has always been to promote the local arts community and add vibrancy to the Elmwood Village, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to do so with this new ArtFest," said Therese Deutschlander, president of the EVA’s Board of Directors and longtime small business owner in the Elmwood Village. "The Elmwood Village ArtFest supports local artists, musicians, performers, businesses, and the community as a whole."

You can check out the Elmwood Village ArtFest on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Elmwood Avenue.