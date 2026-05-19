BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECMC officially unveiled a new state-of-the-art laboratory automation system for blood and urine testing, cutting the ribbon on a high-tech system that hospital leaders say will improve efficiency and reduce turnaround times for critical test results.

“This technology is literally going to save people’s lives,” said Andrew Davis, ECMC’s chief operating officer and incoming CEO.

Asked how the system could have such a direct impact, Davis pointed to speed.

“More efficient, quicker analysis, quicker treatment for our patients,” Davis said. “And that’s why it saves lives.”

Dr. Keith Krabill said even small reductions in wait times can make a major difference in a hospital setting.

“Nobody has ever complained about getting their results too fast,” Dr. Krabill said.

The new system is developed by Abbott. The company said it's already delivering results roughly 20% faster than before.

“Everything that we have been able to do here will help everybody upstairs to make the best decisions possible,” Dr. Krabill said. “It’s going to make our ER much more effective. And we’re very grateful for that.”

WATCH: ECMC debuts new high-tech blood & urine lab to cut down on processing times by 20 percent

ECMC debuts new high-tech blood & urine lab to cut down on processing times by 20 percent

The automated process begins in the lab’s receiving area, where blood samples arrive through pneumatic tubes similar to the systems used at bank drive-thrus.

“One of our staff will open those tubes,” explained Eileen Duman, administrative director for lab services. “They will accession the samples into the computer system here. They then get loaded on the track.”

Each tube is placed into an individual cart that moves throughout the track, routing the samples into different centrifuges, analyzers or other equipment for testing and analysis.

On a typical day, the system processes nearly 2,500 samples — approaching one million annually.

“Being an over 500-bed hospital, early in the morning we get all the a.m. draws from the floors," Duman explained. "During the day, we have a very heavy ambulatory volume that comes in, and then obviously our (Emergency Department), which is 24/7 consistent all the time.”

After testing is complete, the samples are automatically routed into refrigerated storage units, where most are kept for 14 days. If a physician later needs a sample for additional testing, the system can automatically retrieve it.

“The system will know where to find it in the refrigeration, push it out through the track, and send it back,” Duman said.

ECMC is at the forefront of implementing this technology.

“This is the only system outside of New York City in the state of New York that actually has this new instrumentation GLP track,” said Ernest Everett, Jr., an enterprise executive with the manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott says the automation system also helps reduce the potential for human error and allows laboratory staff to focus more attention on complex decision-making rather than repetitive tasks.

“It’s letting them focus on the critical decisions they need to make and let the automation take care of what automation can take care of,” one representative said.

Hospital leaders described the multi-million-dollar upgrade as a replacement for an existing laboratory budget item rather than an entirely new expense.

“This is an investment in our future as an organization to continue to provide high-quality health care,” Davis said.