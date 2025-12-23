ECMC becomes one of the first hospitals in the U.S. to receive new microsurgery robot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Medical Center is the first hospital in Western New York and one of just a few across the U.S. to install MMI’s (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.) Symani Surgical System.

According to ECMC, it is a first-of-its-kind robotic technology that uniquely addresses the scale and complexities of microsurgery. It received the 10th Symani Surgical System in the entire country; the Mayo Clinic is getting the 11th and other esteemed hospitals that have this robotic system include Yale, Stanford and the Cleveland Clinic.

Its uses include:



Reattaching limbs or repairing tissue lost during an accident or other type of trauma.

Treating lymphedema, a fluid buildup that affects up to 10 million Americans.

Breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, using the patient's own tissue instead of an implant.

Delicate nerve and vessel repairs during head and neck cancer reconstruction.

I went inside one of the operating rooms at ECMC and got an inside look at the new technology in action. The surgeon uses a 3D monitor and controllers to direct the world's smallest wristed instruments, which mimic the movements.

"Microsurgery is a highly specialized technique that involves reconnecting tiny vessels to restore blood flow or redirect fluid during reconstruction or repair," ECMC said in a release. "The limitations of the human hand, inadequate instrument capabilities, and a shortage of highly skilled specialists have all contributed to patients lacking access to microsurgical treatment for complex conditions. However, through its motion-scaling and tremor filtering technology, combined with the world’s smallest wristed instruments, the Symani Surgical System augments physician capability at the micro-level by adding precision and control for extremely delicate procedures where surgical options may otherwise be limited."

ECMC said three surgeons – Mark Falco, MD, Michael Y. Nagai, DDS MD and Jordan D. Frey, MD have all trained on the Symani Surgical System and are now using it. Additional ECMC surgeons will also receive training. It will spend more than a million dollars on the system spread over several years. The surgeons I spoke with said it's money well spent.