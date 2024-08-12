Eckhardts building in Buffalo converted into mixed-use facility with affordable housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A building in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood that has sat vacant for nearly two decades now has new life.

Governor Kathy Hochul helped to cut the ribbon on the $13.5 million mixed-use development project taking over the old Eckhardts building on Broadway. It includes 28 affordable housing units and a free Head Start child education program.

“We are embarking on a new beginning for this long-vacant, prominent structure in East Buffalo. Once a blight on the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, the historic building will now be an anchor and catalyst for economic development. Homes will be made here, and we look forward to welcoming new neighbors to this Buffalo community.” - Gov. Hochul

I asked the governor where the money is coming from to cover the cost of the "free child care" program and if it's sustainable.

"These are combined. A combination of Federal and State dollars coming together Head Start is mostly a Federal program. What's happening in this building is Federally funded," Hochul responded.

The 28 units include studios, and one and two-bedroom units and range in price from around $900 to about $1450.

Kevin Dagher, the CEO of Cedarland Development, said it took years to complete the project and there were numerous challenges along the way.

"It was the cost of the construction and the financing, that was the challenge," Dagher said. "The cost of construction going up. When we originally worked on this project it was $8 million then it went up to $12.5."

The Community Action Organization of WNY will occupy the entire first floor, a 12,000-square-foot space that was transformed into Eckhardts Academy for the free Head Start child education program.

"We have an eligibility guidelines that we actually have to use based on the federal government regulations but in terms of payment for parents, it is free," explained Community Action Organization President and CEO Dr. Marie Cannon.

That's free child care in a zip code with the fourth highest poverty rate in the Buffalo Niagara Region at 37 percent, according to an analysis by Buffalo Business First.

Dr. Cannon said the program will be accepting 24 infants and toddlers plus up to 50 pre-schoolers. They are looking to hire four teachers and additional staff across the entire agency.

