BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Early voting opened Saturday across New York with both parties staging rallies in Erie County, as Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman enter the final stretch of the governor's race.

Democrats gathered in Buffalo with Hochul and Erie County Democrats, while Republicans rallied in Lancaster. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting runs through Nov. 1.

Nationally, more than 21 million ballots have already been cast in the midterms, according to the University of Florida, outpacing levels at the same point in 2022. Among states that report party registration, registered Democrats account for about 46% of early ballots, compared with about 30% for Republicans and 23% for independents. Voters 65 and older account for about 52% of early ballots in states that provide age information.

Adam Beam Early voting opened Saturday across New York with both parties staging rallies in Erie County, as Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman enter the final stretch of the governor's race.

"When you're running against someone who has wrapped himself in the shroud of Donald Trump the way Bruce Blakeman has and says that he would never publicly disagree with him, I do that every day of the week," Hochul said. "It's part of the job of being governor."

Hochul said voters have told her they are motivated to keep Blakeman out of office, but that their concerns center on affordability. She pointed to universal childcare, free community college, free school breakfast and lunch, removing cell phones from schools and economic development projects.

"I have a record of accomplishment over the last 5 years," Hochul said. "I've delivered for all of New York."

She also said voters are "fed up with what is happening in Washington," citing congressional races that will determine control of the House.

WATCH: Early voting begins in New York as Democrats and Republicans make final push

Early voting begins in New York as Democrats and Republicans make final push

At the Democratic event, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan told supporters that the outcome depends on direct voter contact. "You don't win elections just on TV. You don't win by mailers. You win by knocking on doors. You win by talking to people and you win by talking to the people in the community," Ryan said.

Ryan also criticized Blakeman, calling him "a rearview mirror candidate" and arguing that no governor has fought as hard for Erie County and Western New York as Hochul. He said Blakeman would not return to the region if elected.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made a similar argument.

"Do you really think if Bruce Blakeman was elected, he's going to care about Western New York? He's never going to set foot in Western New York again," Poloncarz said.

Adam Beam A Buffalo resident waits to cast their vote as early voting begins in New York State.

At the Republican rally, Rep. Nick Langworthy told the crowd there are 10 days to turn out votes and framed the election as "a question of crazy versus common sense."

"Kathy Hochul, she uses Buffalo like a costume, because she's walked away from us years ago," Langworthy said.

Langworthy said Hochul is losing his district by 26 points and predicted Erie County would be decisive.

"The real glory for this community is going to be on election night, when it's her own backyard," Langworthy said. "Our county is going to be the reason Hochul gets fired."

Langworthy criticized Hochul's handling of corrections officers, saying she "crushed them like a bug" during a strike and that the state is now spending $1 billion more than necessary by sending National Guard officers into jails. He also pointed to cashless bail and what he described as disrespect for law enforcement.

WKBW Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

He urged supporters to vote early and to keep knocking doors and making calls in the final days.

"We have 10 days to go. Our work is nowhere near finished," Langworthy said. "Leave no excuse. Get your vote in."

Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for attorney general, also addressed the crowd.

"This election is not about traditional partisan politics. This election is about bringing common sense to New York," Komatireddy said. "The only people who are actually offering them a safer New York, a more affordable New York, are the people on this ticket."

Assembly candidate Pat Chludziński also encouraged voters to turn out.

"Starting today when we all go and early vote and in 10 days to get this state moving in the right direction," Chludziński said.